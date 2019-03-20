Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Randy" Whittle Sr.. View Sign

Mr. James "Randy" Whittle Sr.

Aiken - Mr. James "Randy" Whittle Sr., 63, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of Myra Herron Whittle, entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, to the late Wade Hampton Whittle and Jacqueline Rucker Whittle. Retired from Savannah River Site and Aiken Electronics.

Randy enjoyed taking camping trips to the lake, bowling, and playing golf. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include, a son, James Randy Whittle Jr.(Tonya); siblings, Anthony Whittle(the late Josy), Larry Whittle(Trish), and the late Cindy Thompson(Neil), sister in law, Beverly Clark, brother in law, Tony Randall(Tina), Ronnie Herron(Debbie), the late Keith Herron(Michelle), grandchildren, Jacob Whittle and Nicholas Whittle, nieces, Nicole Herron and Jennifer Whittle, nephews, Stacey Whittle(Kayla), Wade Whittle(Amy), and Michael Thompson.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3 until 5 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC.

