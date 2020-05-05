James William "Bill" Burch
Orangeburg - James William (Bill) Burch, 91, of Orangeburg and recently Chapin, SC, passed away at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Chesterfield SC, Billy was the son of Clancy Bowman and Eleanor Gainey Burch. His brothers, Clancy Jr. and Jack, predeceased him. Bill graduated from Chesterfield High School and attended the Citadel prior to an appointment to the US Naval Academy, Class of 1952. After service in the Air Force, Bill continued his career in nuclear and civil engineering with the Atomic Energy Commission, SC Nuclear Advisory Board, and the Departments of the Navy and the Army, receiving a commendation for energy conservation projects in Europe in the latter. After retiring and moving to Orangeburg, Bill continued to enjoy pastimes of walking, gardening, and reading. He was an active member in the Lion's Club, American Legion, and Habitat for Humanity. Bill was a member and former trustee of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, participating in the Couples' Class, Chancel Choir, and Golden Singers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gaye, and sons and daughters: James W. Burch Jr. of Blythewood, SC; Robert H. Burch of Greenville, SC; Daniel J. Burch (Diane) of Durham, NC; Thomas A. Burch of Chapin, SC; Susan B. Heffron (Gregory) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Marcus C. Burch (Barbara) of Simpsonville, SC; and Jamie A. Burch of Eatonton, GA. He was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life service will be held as soon as is deemed safe for friends and family to gather. Bill requested no flowers for himself, but rather that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg or to a charity for the good of others. Orangeburg, S.C. 29115. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 5 to May 13, 2020.