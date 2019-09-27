Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Woodward. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

James Woodward

WINDSOR - Funeral services for James Everette Woodward, 90, of Windsor, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church with the Reverend Chris Fulmer and Dr. David Richardson officiating; burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m. Friday at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. Mr. James passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Born in Windsor, SC, he was a son of the late Curtis Woodward and Minnie Wood Keenan and was married to the late Nettie Ruth Kitchings Woodward. He previously worked as a truck driver for George A. Raymond Trucking. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and attended Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. Mr. James loved his family, enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to the races; he was a big Davey Allison Ford Driver fan.

Survivors include his children James Lewis Woodward of Clearwater, Ricky (Helen) Woodward of Burnettown, Joyce Rutter of Windsor, Lynda (Gary) McGregor of Warrenville, Jerry (Wanda) Bryant of Aiken, Patsy Connell of Charleston, Sandra Evans of Vidalia, GA; a brother Harold Woodward of Windsor; sisters Margaret Odom, Magalene Widener, Peggy Hicks, Mary Lee Opalewski; grandchildren Jamey Woodward, Richie Woodward, Ronnie Woodward, Reggie Woodward, Rebecca Richardson, Scott McGregor, Mylinda "Mindy" Brown, Ginny Harris, Regina Cochran, Krista Weeks, Robbie Ready, Kyle Legette, Keith (Autumn) Legette, Erik Connell, Jamie Ricker, David Speissegger, James Coffey, Josh Bryant, Cory Bryant, Levi Bryant and a number of great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughters Marlene Hallman and Teresa Coffey and brothers Ben Edward Woodward, Julian Woodward, Marvin Keenan, Melvin Keenan, M.D. Keenan and Gene Ray Keenan.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.

