Jamie "Kathleen" O'Brien
1956 - 2020
Aiken - Ms. Kathleen O'Brien, age 64, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 2nd. She was born to the late Richard W. and Macy B. O'Brien in Washington D.C. on February 18, 1956. While making her home Aiken, SC for the last 20 years she frequently traveled to Los Angeles, CA where she lived for many years before following her passion as a cosmetologist, makeup artist, and occasionally as a model and actress.
She is survived by two brothers, Robert O'Brien, and Richard O'Brien, both of Virginia, and her nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 in The George Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Kalliokoski officiating.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
05:00 PM
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
