Jane R Driggers
Dallas, TX - Jane Robertson Driggers, wife of the late Frank E. Driggers, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 96. Born July 25, 1923 in Texarkana, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Robertson and Luda Robertson.
During her 60 years living in Aiken, SC, she and her husband were avid square dancers. She enjoyed her daily exercise as long as she was able, whether it was walking or aquacise. She was a homemaker in the true sense of the word, devoted to her family and to creating a loving home for her children and husband.
She is survived by daughters Pattie Gooch of Dallas, Texas and Ann Lewis (Bill) of Darien, Georgia; granddaughters Cheryl Bush and Melanie Keough (Daniel); and by her great-grandchildren Keegan, Willow, Kennedy, and Nathan.
In addition to her husband Frank and her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Brownlee, Hugh, and Beverly C. Robertson.
A small service will be held at a later date in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to . .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2020