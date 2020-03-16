Home

POWERED BY

Janet Lee Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lee Young Obituary
Janet Lee Young
GROVETOWN - Mrs. Janet Lee Young, beloved wife of 30 years of Kurt Young, entered into rest on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Doctors Hospital.
The family will receive friends at Platt's Belair Road Chapel on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. The funeral will be private.
Mrs. Young will be remembered as a loving wife and a caring and devoted mother and "Mimi".
In addition to her husband, Kurt, she is survived by her sons; Brian Daniel Zinck (Shannon) and Jason Michael Zinck (Tia), her grandchildren; Katelyn, Brady, Jacob, Kayla, Koby and Noah, as well as a brother; Jeff Strasser (Suzanne). She was preceded in death by her parents; Frederick and Naomi Strasser and a brother; John Strasser.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -