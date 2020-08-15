1/1
Janet Marie Alexander
Janet Marie Alexander
AIKEN - Mrs. Janet Marie Alexander, 55, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Janet was a daughter of Vernell (Haskell) Goodwin, Aiken, and the late James Anderson. She was a lifelong resident of Aiken, a former Operator at Carlisle Tire, and also worked at Shaw Industries.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, David James Alexander; her son, Stephen Ferguson, and her aunt, Irene Bush; niece Jennifer Hudson, Aiken; nephew James Waters; step grandfather Mr. Paul Quattlebaum; uncle Mr Parnell (Melvis) Barfield, Augusta , GA.
She was predeceased by sisters Sandra Irene Waters and Brenda Sue Porter; maternal grandmother Geneva Quattlebaum; aunt Mary Ellen Johnson; uncle Lance Barfield, Aiken; and paternal grandparents Mr. Booker Anderson and Mrs. Irene Anderson, Aiken.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Central Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Brinkley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of choice.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Janet's online guest book may be signed at
www.shellhousefuneralhome.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Central Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
