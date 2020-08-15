Janet Marie Alexander
AIKEN - Mrs. Janet Marie Alexander, 55, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Janet was a daughter of Vernell (Haskell) Goodwin, Aiken, and the late James Anderson. She was a lifelong resident of Aiken, a former Operator at Carlisle Tire, and also worked at Shaw Industries.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, David James Alexander; her son, Stephen Ferguson, and her aunt, Irene Bush; niece Jennifer Hudson, Aiken; nephew James Waters; step grandfather Mr. Paul Quattlebaum; uncle Mr Parnell (Melvis) Barfield, Augusta , GA.
She was predeceased by sisters Sandra Irene Waters and Brenda Sue Porter; maternal grandmother Geneva Quattlebaum; aunt Mary Ellen Johnson; uncle Lance Barfield, Aiken; and paternal grandparents Mr. Booker Anderson and Mrs. Irene Anderson, Aiken.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Central Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Buddy Brinkley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of choice
