Janet P. Berkley
Janet P. Berkley
North Augusta - Age 75, entered into eternal rest on Sat., May 30, 2020. A viewing will be held on Fri., June 5th from 4PM-6PM at the funeral home. Services will be private. Survivors include her husband, Carl A. Berkley; seven children: Alphonso (Leslie) Simon, Tyrone (Melissa) Simon, Imani Z. Rodgers, Carl Crockett, Anya Long, Kesha Berkley and Charlene Carpenter; nineteen grandchildren; one brother, Allen P. Rodgers; two sisters, Florence O. Sanders and Paula Rodgers; and a host of other relatives.
MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME,
136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN
(803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Miller's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
803-649-2055
