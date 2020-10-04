Janet R. Williams
Aiken - Janet R. Williams, 86, widow of Gorman Lee Williams, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Front Royal, VA, Jan was a daughter of the late Harry and Grace Royal Smith. She lived most of her adult life in Aiken and was a retired administrative assistant at Regal Textiles. She was a member of Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Campus and was a member of the Nancy Jarvis HOME Group.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie McCarthy (Mike), Cindy Burkhart (Kenny), all of Aiken; grandchildren, Erik McCarthy (Marina), Chris McCarthy (Robin), Rees McCarthy (Jennifer), Dane Burkhart, Aaron Burkhart (Meredith), Kelle McCarthy, Keila Burkhart; great-grandchildren, Jakob and Jason McCarthy, Katee, Janee, Lindsee and Jack McCarthy, Asher and Zoey Burkhart; a great-great-granddaughter, Karter Kyles.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jan was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Matthew McCarthy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Campus, 3001 Banks Mill Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19 no services are planned.
