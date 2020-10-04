Janet R. WilliamsAiken - Janet R. Williams, 86, widow of Gorman Lee Williams, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.A native of Front Royal, VA, Jan was a daughter of the late Harry and Grace Royal Smith. She lived most of her adult life in Aiken and was a retired administrative assistant at Regal Textiles. She was a member of Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Campus and was a member of the Nancy Jarvis HOME Group.Survivors include two daughters, Debbie McCarthy (Mike), Cindy Burkhart (Kenny), all of Aiken; grandchildren, Erik McCarthy (Marina), Chris McCarthy (Robin), Rees McCarthy (Jennifer), Dane Burkhart, Aaron Burkhart (Meredith), Kelle McCarthy, Keila Burkhart; great-grandchildren, Jakob and Jason McCarthy, Katee, Janee, Lindsee and Jack McCarthy, Asher and Zoey Burkhart; a great-great-granddaughter, Karter Kyles.In addition to her husband and parents, Jan was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Matthew McCarthy.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Campus, 3001 Banks Mill Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.Due to health concerns related to COVID-19 no services are planned.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at