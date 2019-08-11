Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Bradshaw. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Bradshaw

AIKEN - Janice Craig Bradshaw, age 64, of Aiken, S.C., daughter of the late Horace Pilot and the late Alice Pilot, entered into rest at her residence on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adopted parents, Leroy Craig and Alma Davis Craig. She is survived by her sons, Tony Hall and Danny Hall; a daughter, Judy Bradshaw; brothers, Frazier Craig and Ricky Craig; a sister, Lavonnee Knight and four grandchildren. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. During her working years, she was employed as a cook/waitress for EJ's and Alvano's Restaurants in Aiken, S.C. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She shall be missed by her family and friends. Death is not the end, as she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and loved ones. In honoring her request, she will be cremated and her service will be private. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the SPCA (Albrecht) Center for Animals, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, S.C. 29801. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements.

