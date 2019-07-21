Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Rodriguez. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Rodriguez

Aiken - Janice Rodriguez, 61, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Janice grew up in Wynnewood, PA with her loving parents, Richard and Sophie Gilginas. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr, PA in 1976 and Westchester University in 1980. Janice moved to Aiken from New Jersey in 2012 looking to embrace the Southern lifestyle. She made friends as she immersed herself in working, playing tennis, and eventually becoming a key founder in Trio Bar & Kitchen.

Everyone who knew Janice quickly became aware of her loyalty and dedication to people and any task set before her. It's rare to find a more trustworthy friend and business partner than she was. Janice could always be counted on when she made a promise or commitment. She truly loved all the Trio employees as she poured herself into daily tasks and building relationships. Janice is survived by her friends (and unofficial step-brothers), Jeffrey and Philip Jordan, their families, and host of close friends.

Janice is predeceased in death by her parents and her loving "Grams" Frances Gilginas.

Please join us on July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Shellhouse Rivers Funeral Home on East Pine Log Rd. to remember our friend.

SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

