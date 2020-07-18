1/1
Janie Moore
Janie Moore
Aiken - Ms. Janie Leopard Eubanks Moore, age 89, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late William Thurmond Eubanks (Forty-six years) and the late Jack Richardson Moore (six years) and daughter of the late Herman E. Garvin and the late Isabelle Padgett Garvin, entered into eternal rest at her son's residence in Edgefield, S.C. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She was born in Edgefield, S. C. on January 18, 1931 but had spent most of her life in Aiken County, S.C. She was a homemaker, a retired Deputy Clerk of Court for Aiken County, a Chartered member of Aiken County Veterans Council, where she served as Past Secretary and Treasurer, a member of American Legion Post # 71 Auxiliary, North Augusta, S.C., a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit #43, Aiken, S.C., where she served as Past Adjutant, Treasurer and Sr. Vice Commander, a life member of Greater Aiken VFW Post #10601 Auxiliary, where she served as Past President, Treasurer, Secretary, Trustee and Conductress. She was a member of the River of Life Church in Aiken, S. C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adopted parents, Claude and Mertie Leopard, a brother, Russell Garvin Prescott and a sister, Ethel Garvin Meares. She is survived by four sons: C. W. Wayne (Phyllis Ready) Eubanks, Rev. Terry L. (Susan Price) Eubanks John H. (Elizabeth Strom) Eubanks and Rev. Christopher D. (Agnes Murdaugh) Eubanks; sisters, Bessie Wahnee and Sarah Thomas; seventeen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
She shall be greatly missed by her family, friends and all whose lives she touched during the 89 precious years that God granted her here on earth. Her motto was as follows: she was abundantly blessed by God "God is my source of existence and Savior. He keeps me functioning each and everyday, without Him I am nothing, but with Him, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me".
A graveside service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Aiken Memorial Park in Aiken, S.C. with her son, Rev. Terry Eubanks officiating. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to His Grace Ministries, 109 Caladium Court, Graniteville, S.C. 29829. For those who aren't able to attend the service, it will be livestreamed the official Napier Funeral Home Facebook page.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements.
You can visit the online guest register at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 29, 2020.
