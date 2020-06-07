Janie Sizemore
WARRENVILLE - Mrs. Janie Sikes Sizemore, 95, of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late William Walter Sizemore, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Born in Cobbtown, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Q.J. and Jenny Mae Sikes. She was a Homemaker and was a member of Burnettown First Baptist Church.
Miss Janie is survived by her son, Walter "Pete" Sizemore, Warrenville, SC, who devoted the past twenty years to taking care of his mother, daughter-in-law, Cathy Sizemore, Warrenville, SC; siblings, Carl Sikes, Metter, GA and Penuel "Goodboy" Sikes, Vidalia, GA; a grandson, Rodney Sizemore, granddaughter, Amanda Lind and her husband, Chris and great-grandchildren, Mallory, Ryan and Grayson Lind. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William "Jackie" Sizemore and siblings, Gladys, Eva, Vera, Bernice, Carolyn, Whit, Wallace, Louis, Dean, James, Barney and Bobby.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 1 until 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. Chaplain David Coffman, of Agape Hospice, will officiate. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 17, 2020.