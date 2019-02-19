Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis Collum. View Sign

Janis Collum

Warrenville - Mrs. Janis L. Collum, age 71, beloved wife of over 55 years to Mr. Ronald E. Collum, entered into rest on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Todd (Teresa) Collum, of Warrenville, SC; daughter, Tiffiany C. (John) Seigler, of Lexington, SC; sister, Glenda (Gene) LeRoy, Rhonda Barrett; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe L. and Ellen Toole Lewis; brother, HD Lewis; and sisters, Helen Huff, Reba Davis, Betty Joyce Barfield and Earlene Britt. Mrs. Collum was a member of Bath First Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and the head of the Bereavement Committee. She was a person that loved people and always lead them to Jesus. She loved her children and her grandchildren. They were her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and all whose lives she impacted. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 2pm at Bath First Baptist Church 134 School Rd., Beech Island, SC 29842, with Rev. Herb Sons officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, February 19th, 2019 from 5-7pm at Bath First Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Teri Barrett and Kathi Boren, Mrs. Collum's caregivers, for the excellent care they provided. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



315 Main St.

Graniteville , SC 29829

