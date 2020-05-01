Jared Brooke Boulware
Aiken - Jared Brooke Boulware, age 44, entered into rest Tuesday, April 29, 2020.
Jared was born June 27, 1975 in Aiken, SC to Steven and the late Donoza "Doni" Boulware. He was a life-long area resident and employed by Lewis Tree Service. He enjoyed his job as a heavy machine equipment operator, and is recognized as one of the best sky trimmer operators in the state of South Carolina. Jared was an avid fan of, and had a tremendous amount of knowledge about the Civil War. He was a natural at growing a vegetable garden, and more than anything, he enjoyed spending time outside, in the garden with his wife and daughter. He loved fishing and hunting with his friends. Jared was loved by many good friends; he loved his family and friends very much - especially wife, Jennie, and daughter, Brooke. Jared and his wife and daughter are members of Heights Church.
Survivors in addition to his father, Steve, include his wife, Jennie Boulware; his daughter, Brooke Ivey Boulware; and two brothers, Jay Boulware and Josh Boulware.
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in The Graniteville Cemetery; Pastor Mark Canipe will officiate. Pallbearers will be Shannon Autwell, Shane Autwell, Ray Snodgrass, Gary Plotner, Mark Cato, and Milo Helmig. You may view the live-stream of the service by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook beginning at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.donordrive.com/)
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 1 to May 13, 2020.