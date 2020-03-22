|
Jason Burlson
AIKEN - Mr. Jason Allen Burleson, age 28, of Aiken, S.C., son of Thad Burleson and Lynda Gomillion Weaver entered into rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Sonya Spear and an aunt and her husband, Brenda and Tommy Lybrand. He was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. During his lifetime, he worked as a waiter for various restaurants. He attended several different churches, and although he was not a member of any particular denomination, his mother stated he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a "Heart of Gold," as he would do anything for anybody that needed him, and he would literally give you the "Shirt off His Back." Yes, he was definitely, a people person. He shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the twenty-eight precious years that God granted him on this earth. Death is not the end, as he shall live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones. A private graveside service, celebrating his life, will be held at Aiken Memorial Gardens in Aiken, S.C. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Phillip Lee officiating. There will be no visitation. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
