Service Information
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet , TN 37122
(615)-758-5459
Celebration of Life
6:00 PM
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet , TN 37122
Visitation
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet , TN 37122
Service
7:00 PM
a time of remembrance
Phat Bites (2730 Lebanon Pike)
Nashville , SC
Obituary

Jason "Wade" Gnann

MT JULIET, TN - Jason "Wade" Gnann, 44 years old, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 13th, 2019. Wade was born September 14th, 1975 in Savannah, Georgia to Howard and Gail Gnann. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind loving wife, Deserea Gnann; children, Emma, Kellen, and Ellsie; siblings, Lance (Angel) Gnann and Sara Reno; paternal grandmother, Helen Gnann; in - laws, Teresa and Victor Angel; sister - in - laws, Ashley Irwin and Victoria Angel; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and many close friends also survive. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, BT and Monteen Maulden; paternal grandfather, Bowers Gnann; father - in - law, Keith Irwin; and grandmother - in - law, Janice Irwin.

The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Sean Kennedy, will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18th from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to also extend an invitation for a time of remembrance of Wade's life on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Phat Bites (2730 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214).

Wade attended Aiken High School in Aiken, South Carolina, where he graduated in 1994. He then attended the College of Culinary Arts at Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, SC.

In 2003, Wade met the love of his life, Deserea, at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Wade and Deserea were happily married in 2008. They have two beautiful children, Emma Monteen and Kellen Wade, as well as Ellsie, who became part of their family in 2016.

During Wade's 15 year career with Delaware North, he had become a certified Executive Chef and later became a certified Chef de Cuisine. He proudly held the title of the Executive Chef at Bridgestone Arena for the Nashville Predators hockey team. His Delaware North and Bridgestone family fondly referred him to as "Chef". Wade was a creative, dedicated, hardworking chef who not only was a mentor to his staff but treated them as family.

Aside from Wade's admiration of cooking for others, he had many hobbies and interests that he held close to his heart. Wade was very passionate about music and his love for the Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic. You could always find him dancing his infamous Wade "dance" we all grew to know and love. He enjoyed traveling and attending concerts as well as gardening, tinkering in the garage on his many projects, and racing his RC car.

Wade always had a smile on his face and truly had the biggest heart. He loved being around his friends and family always willing to lend a hand and help in any way he could. Everyone would tell him he was an amazing chef but he would tell you his greatest creation was his children.

"Fare you well, fare you well I love you more than words can tell" - Grateful Dead

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,

www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

