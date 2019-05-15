Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Funeral 1:00 PM Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jaswant R. Jindal

Aiken - Jaswant Rai Jindal, an electrical and industrial engineer by trade, died Monday May 13, 2019 at the age of 76 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He died peacefully, on his own terms, surrounded by his family.

Jaswant is survived by his wife, Anuradha, his children Asha and Rick, Rajan and Harini, and Nisha and Viren. He was also blessed to grow old with four grandchildren who were the center of his life: Victoria, Reyna, Kesar, and Ethan.

Jaswant, known as "Jas" by his friends and family, was a resident of the Aiken community for almost 50 years. He loved this community dearly and his selfless soul has touched many lives in his efforts to take care of everyone around him. Whether it was getting together with friends from Therm-o-Disc or his beloved Sertoma Club or even making friends just by walking up to them to start a random conversation. He was fiercely dedicated to his family as we spent every opportunity to spend time with them regularly in Aiken, Winston Salem or in Ohio/Michigan. Think of him the next time you order a Blue Label or Bloody Mary!

His funeral will be held at Shellhouse Rivers Funeral Home, 715 E. Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC 29803 on Friday, May 17 at 1pm. We are asking that anyone who would like to share a memory of Jaswant to please be prepared to do so at the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Jaswant Jindal to Aiken Sertoma Club via

