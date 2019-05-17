Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaxon Jeffrey Willis. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Jaxon Jeffrey Willis

AIKEN - Baby Jaxon Jeffrey Willis, 6 weeks old, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Matt Steelman officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.

Jaxon loved to eat. He ate all the time, would hold your finger really tight, and boy did he love to cuddle. He could never go straight to sleep without cuddling, and that little boy loved baths. Jaxon's hair always stuck straight up in the air no matter what, and his sneeze was just the cutest thing you ever heard. He loves his mommy and daddy, that is for sure.

Jaxon is survived by his parents, Victoria Woodard Willis and Eugene "Jason" Willis, III; sisters, Emma-Jean Willis and Chloey Willis; brother, Jeremy Willis; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Sherry Corbett, Michael Woodard; paternal grandparents, Eugene Willis, Jr., Sandra Willis; maternal great grandparents, Grace Fox, Connie and Glenna Woodard; several aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be directed to New Spring Church, 1108 Cedar Lane, Aiken, SC 29801.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Saturday evening at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC

Jaxon's online guest book may be signed by visiting



Jaxon Jeffrey WillisAIKEN - Baby Jaxon Jeffrey Willis, 6 weeks old, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Matt Steelman officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.Jaxon loved to eat. He ate all the time, would hold your finger really tight, and boy did he love to cuddle. He could never go straight to sleep without cuddling, and that little boy loved baths. Jaxon's hair always stuck straight up in the air no matter what, and his sneeze was just the cutest thing you ever heard. He loves his mommy and daddy, that is for sure.Jaxon is survived by his parents, Victoria Woodard Willis and Eugene "Jason" Willis, III; sisters, Emma-Jean Willis and Chloey Willis; brother, Jeremy Willis; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Sherry Corbett, Michael Woodard; paternal grandparents, Eugene Willis, Jr., Sandra Willis; maternal great grandparents, Grace Fox, Connie and Glenna Woodard; several aunts and uncles.Memorials may be directed to New Spring Church, 1108 Cedar Lane, Aiken, SC 29801.The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Saturday evening at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SCJaxon's online guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close