Jaxon Jeffrey Willis
AIKEN - Baby Jaxon Jeffrey Willis, 6 weeks old, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Matt Steelman officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Jaxon loved to eat. He ate all the time, would hold your finger really tight, and boy did he love to cuddle. He could never go straight to sleep without cuddling, and that little boy loved baths. Jaxon's hair always stuck straight up in the air no matter what, and his sneeze was just the cutest thing you ever heard. He loves his mommy and daddy, that is for sure.
Jaxon is survived by his parents, Victoria Woodard Willis and Eugene "Jason" Willis, III; sisters, Emma-Jean Willis and Chloey Willis; brother, Jeremy Willis; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Sherry Corbett, Michael Woodard; paternal grandparents, Eugene Willis, Jr., Sandra Willis; maternal great grandparents, Grace Fox, Connie and Glenna Woodard; several aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be directed to New Spring Church, 1108 Cedar Lane, Aiken, SC 29801.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Saturday evening at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Jaxon's online guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 17, 2019