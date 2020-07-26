Dr. Jay Howard Jones

TAYLORS - Dr. Jay Howard Jones, 75, entered into his eternal home on July 14, 2020.

Dr Jones was born in Washington, D.C. to Ethel T and John H Jones. He graduated from Aiken High School and the University of South Carolina to pursue his dream of becoming a veterinarian at the University of Georgia.

He established his practice, The Ark Animal Hospital, in 1979 where he completed 50 years of service to countless domestic and exotic family pets. Dr Jones was active member of the SCAV and served in leadership at local and state chapters and was named SC Veterinarian of the Year. He cared for all types of animals and it would not be unusual to see both wild and domestic animals recovering at his home.

Dr Jones was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow medal through his local Aiken Sunrise Rotary International Chapter and was an active member of his Sunday school and choir at Williston Presbyterian Church. Dr Jones was an accomplished musician who has mastered many instruments but it was playing classical music on his grand piano for hours that was his passion.

Dr Jones is survived by his sister Pat (Bob) Tarrant of Aiken, two daughters Petie (Tom) Lochstampfor of Chapin S.C. and Ashley (Joseph) Maralit of Taylors, SC, eight grandchildren, Emily, Jacob and Joshua Lochstampfor and Noah, Addison, Isaac, Elisha and Opal Maralit, his devoted dogs Elliot and Marsalis and his African Grey Maggie. Memorials may be made to Williston Presbyterian Church.

Due to the pandemic a private service was held on Sunday.

The family is grateful to his staff at the Ark Animal Hospital, the medical staff involved with his care but a special thanks to his ICU nurses at Aiken Regional, Dr. Allison Hudson and Dr Jesse Felder of Bon Secours Hospital in Greenville and Ashley Jenkins and Christey Evans of Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care.



