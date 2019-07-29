Jayne Marie Cornell
AIKEN - Jayne Marie Cornell, age 77, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Jayne was born December 17, 1941 in Lockport, NY to the late Elton Luther Wilson and the late Lizzetta Joyce Wilson. She received her bachelor's degree from Thiel College in Greenville, PA. She worked as an executive secretary for Crawford Furniture and Add-n-Lock Furniture. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 2001 and loved everything about the town. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church since moving to Aiken and also volunteered for Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) for eighteen years. Jayne enjoyed golfing with her "golfing ladies" and was an avid bridge player. She loved to travel but enjoyed being at home the most. Jayne was known as the "moral standard" and loved her family desperately.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Mason Jacob "Jake" Smith.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, John "Jack" Benjamin Cornell; a daughter, Kathy Cornell Smith (Mason "Haze" Smith), Canaan, Vermont; a son, Jeffrey W. Cornell (Melissa), Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Eli Smith, Jacqueline Cornell, and Kevin Cornell; and a sister, Joyce Lund.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.
A memorial service will be held at 12 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, SC. The Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter, Rev. Holly Shoaf-O'Kula, and Rev. Dr. John Wall will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be directed to ACTS, 340 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
