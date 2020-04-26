Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC 29146
(803) 258-3397
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayshaun Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayshaun Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayshaun Edwards Obituary
Jayshaun Edwards
SPRINGFIELD - Jayshaun Edwards, 3, of 2085 Windsor Road, Springfield, SC died unexpectedly on, April 21, 2020. He was the son of Latrell Wingard and James L. Edwards.
A public viewing for Jayshaun will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, on Monday, April 27, Christian Hill Cemetery, Millers Pond Road, Salley, SC
Friends may call at the Stroman's residence, 559 Stroman Lane, Springfield, SC and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 26 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayshaun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -