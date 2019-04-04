Jean Eubanks
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Eubanks.
Gloverville - Mrs. Jean Carolyn Eubanks, age 67, beloved wife of Mr. Bennie Eubanks, entered into rest on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She is preceded in death by her parents, Percy E. and Carrie Mixon Pou; brother, Charles Pou; and sister, Margie Pou. Mrs. Eubanks was retired from Eagle Parts in Augusta, Ga. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Faith Holiness Church in Clearwater, SC at 3pm with Rev. Floyd Hutto officiating. If so desired, memorials may be made to the in honor and memory of Mrs. Jean Carolyn Eubanks.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 4, 2019