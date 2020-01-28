|
Jean Ledgerwood Orth
AIKEN - Jean Ledgerwood Orth, wife of the late Dr. Donald Alfred Orth who was an internationally recognized Nuclear Chemist, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Mrs. Orth was born November 11, 1931 in Knoxville, TN to the late Claude Newell Ledgerwood Sr. and the late Vera Blanche Tallent Ledgerwood. Mrs. Orth had made the area her home since 1956, having previously lived in Oak Ridge, TN and North Augusta, SC. She and her husband were a part of the original "DuPonter's' in Aiken. Mrs. Orth was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church for over fifty years. She was very artistic and enjoyed beadwork, leatherwork, needlepoint, cross stitch and Chinese brush painting. She also enjoyed stained glass work and helped make the kneeling cushions at St. John's which are still used today. Her artwork has been exhibited at the Aiken County Library and Banksia. She was an avid fisherman included fly fishing. Mrs. Orth enjoyed spending her summers fishing in Montana. Mrs. Orth enjoyed traveling around the world. She visited 6 continents, enjoyed adventures such as riding elephants in India, boat trip down the Amazon.
In addition to her parents and her husband of 64 years, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William E. Ledgerwood and Claude Newell Ledgerwood Jr. and a twin sister, Jane.
Survivors include two daughters, Claudia Ann Orth (Gene Brighton), Doraville, GA and Donna Orth Lambert (Joshua), Clifton, VA; three grandchildren, Ariel, Ian, and Emilie Lambert, Oxford, UK.
Friends may call from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on the evening of Friday, January 31, 2020 at George Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the sanctuary of St. John's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Butch Blackwell officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to Dr. Orth.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Breast Cancer, Alzheimer's Research, St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St, NW Aiken, SC, or Henry's Lake Foundation, PO Box 1389, West Yellowstone, MT 59758.
