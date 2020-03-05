Home

Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
(803) 685-5120
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
t Mt. Alpha Baptist Church
Ward, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Alpha Baptist Church
Ward, SC
Jeanette Davis Gray

Jeanette Davis Gray Obituary
Jeanette Davis Gray
Aiken - Jeanette Davis Gray, age 76, passed away on February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Alpha Baptist Church in Ward, SC. Family will receive friends at the Church also, body will lie in state from 12:00-1:00 PM the day of the service. Viewing will be at Davis Funeral Home, Inc Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM-6:30 PM.
Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129, 803-685-5120
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020
