Jeanette Davis Gray
Aiken - Jeanette Davis Gray, age 76, passed away on February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Alpha Baptist Church in Ward, SC. Family will receive friends at the Church also, body will lie in state from 12:00-1:00 PM the day of the service. Viewing will be at Davis Funeral Home, Inc Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM-6:30 PM.
Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129, 803-685-5120
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020