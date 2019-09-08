|
Jeanette Deas
AIKEN - Jeanette Randall Deas, age 74, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late James C. (Nicky) Deas and daughter of the late Edger Randall and the late Nellie Greene Randall, entered into eternal rest at her residence on Friday, September 6, 2019. She is survived by sons; Russell (Diane) Deas of Aiken, S.C., John (April) Deas of Trenton, S.C. and Mark (Brandi) Deas of Aiken, S.C.; daughters, Misty (John) Reynolds and Heather (Craig) Smith both of Trenton, S.C.; brothers, Donald (Thelma) Randall of N. C. and Kenneth (Patsy) Randall of Langley, S.C.; sisters, Carrie Bell Randall and June (Bobby) Ready of Stiefeltown, S.C.; grandchildren, Jamie Deas, Brandon Deas, Maleigha Deas, Zeke (Jena) Deas, Drew (Jordan) Deas, Dawn (Marvin) Valentine, Tori Bolt, Brittany Reynolds, Kimberly Reynolds, Payton (Craig) Clark Newell, Zack Deas, Chris "CJ" Clark and Hope Deas and eleven great grandchildren. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Aiken, S.C. She was also a member of Woodmen of the World, and she was a faithful supporter of the Foundation. She loved her children and family with all her heart; infact, she just loved all the neighborhood children and was fondly known as the "Neighborhood Mama". A lady of her caliber shall be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched during the 74 years that God granted her of this earth. Death is not the end for "Mama Deas" as she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and many friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Sunday Evening, September 8th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. A service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. The interment will follow at the Warrenville Cemetery in Warrenville, S.C. Her Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the , Inc., 899 Belfort Rd., Suite 30, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements.
You can visit the online guest register at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|