Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778

Warrenville - Mrs. Jeanette Moseley Mauney, 80, of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late Bobby Mauney, entered into rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, a daughter of the late George Henry and Alma Mae Baynham Moseley, she was a graduate of LBC High School. She was formerly a Secretary for the Honorable Lester Chitty, was Chief Administrator with the Aiken County Sheriff's Department and Legal Secretary at Bell and Surasky. She was head of the LBC Class of 1957 Reunion Committee, was formerly active in the Booster Club at LBC and later Midland Valley. Miss Jeanette enjoyed cooking for anyone and everyone and gardening.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Tammie and Tim Jones, Graniteville, SC and Carla Holley and Ron Padgett, Graniteville, SC; siblings, Gene Moseley and his wife, Polly, Trenton, SC and Billy Moseley and his companion, Vivian Giles and the late Wayne Moseley, sister-in-law, Patricia Moseley, Langley, SC; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved and adored, Tim Jones and his wife, Jody and Tara Guzman, Madison and Savannah Jones and Ava Guzman and let us not forget her fur child, Lexie.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, May 16, 2019, beginning at 11 o'clock at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Bath, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock at the church. Drs. Ron Moore and Harold Herd will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.

Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church.

