Jeanette P. Grant-McFadden
Aiken - Mrs. Jeanette P. Grant- McFadden, 80, loving wife of the late Harry McFadden, passed away Monday April 13, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held 12 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Dr. Alvin Larke Jr., Officiating. Those who would like to show support to the family may do so by lining the driveway of the cemetery and remaining in or by your car during the service.
Born in Aiken, SC, Jeanette was a daughter of the late Riley Grant and Anna Anderson Grant. She grew up and lived most her life as a resident of Aiken, SC. She spent her career working as a small business owner providing cosmetology services, educating youth and adults, with a passion for literacy. Mrs. McFadden was a life long member of Cumberland A.M.E. Church of Aiken, SC. Her grandchildren called her "Nannie". She was very involved on the stewardess Board #2 of Cumberland AME Church until her health would not permit. She was very involved in her Red Hat social Club, LNO Club, and Unisex Cosmetology Club. Her members will miss her greatly.
Jeanette is survived by her four children Carolyn, Harry, Patrina, and Dalphine. Her grandchildren Ben, Korvette, Jade, Jarrod, Indya, Marques Elliott, and Mitchell, five great-grandchildren; Her loving brother Carl Grant, and her two sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her husband, parents, and grandmother, Mama Charity, Mrs. McFadden was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Robert, Jimmy, and Charles.
Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 4-6 PM Today.
