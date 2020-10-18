Jeanette Rains KirklandSeneca - Jeanette Rains Kirkland (84) of Seneca, SC went home to be with her Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jeanette was born in Graniteville, South Carolina to George and Geneva Williams on August 19, 1936. She was preceded in death by Charles Rains her beloved husband of 30 years, by Jason Kirkland her devoted second husband of 4 years, and by sister Caroline Williams Temby of Sacramento, California. She leaves behind her loving children Charles, Jr. (Candy), Chet, Eric (Karen), and Stephanie (Brad) as well as nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Jeanette was a follower of Jesus Christ and her greatest gift was her faithfulness in prayer for family, friends, and caretakers. She was a living example of 1 Thessalonians 5:17, "Pray without ceasing." A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held 11 AM October 22, 2020 at Graniteville Cemetery.SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC.Visit the online guestbook at