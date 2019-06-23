Jeanne Warner
AIKEN - Mrs. Jeanne Meschter Warner passed away at 96 years old on June 14, 2019.
Mrs. Warner was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on February 21, 1923. She was the daughter of Homer F. and Mae Bitting Meschter. Mrs. Warner was raised in Penns Grove, New Jersey. After graduating from Trenton State Teachers College, she married her childhood sweetheart, Charles in 1945 upon his return from service in World War II. Charles completed his degree in Chemical Engineering and was hired by the E.I. DuPont Company. After a brief time in Paris, Illinois, he was transferred to Aiken, SC where they made their home in 1952.
While living in Aiken, Mrs. Warner was a member of the P.E.O., Aiken Garden Club and various bridge groups. She was long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken where she did some volunteering. Mrs. Warner was an avid reader and traveled extensively, having toured every continent except Antarctica. She had a long teaching career of 28 years at Millbrook Elementary in Aiken.
She is survived by a son, Charles O. Warner, III and wife Maureen, Aiken, SC; her daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" W. Coles and husband Rick, Chocowinity, NC, Linda W. Smith and husband Christopher, Chocowinity, NC;; grandchildren, Christopher Warner and wife Heather, Kimberly Hanna and husband Matt, Matthew Norris and wife Kelly, Charles Smith, and Allyson Smith; great grandchildren, Ella Warner, Gray Warner, William Hanna, Matthew Hanna, Griffin Norris, Parker Norris.
Mrs. Warner was predeceased by her husband Charles, her son Robert A. Warner and sister Elizabeth Meschter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Brian Coulter officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Mrs. Warner's online guestbook may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 23, 2019