Jefferson Davis
BLYTHEWOOD, SC - Mr. Jefferson Davis, age 100, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Blythewood, SC at the residence of his daughter.
Mr. Davis was World War II veteran. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Frost Branch Baptist Church in Elko, SC (viewing 12:30 PM-1:30 PM). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. He is survived by four children, Charles Davis, Bertha M. (Barry) Mays, Anna P. Daye and Clyde E. Davis; Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3PM-8PM Today.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 15, 2019