Jefferson Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jefferson Davis.
Service Information
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6123
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Frost Branch Baptist Church
Elko, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Frost Branch Baptist Church
Elko, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jefferson Davis
BLYTHEWOOD, SC - Mr. Jefferson Davis, age 100, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Blythewood, SC at the residence of his daughter.
Mr. Davis was World War II veteran. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Frost Branch Baptist Church in Elko, SC (viewing 12:30 PM-1:30 PM). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. He is survived by four children, Charles Davis, Bertha M. (Barry) Mays, Anna P. Daye and Clyde E. Davis; Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3PM-8PM Today.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 15, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.