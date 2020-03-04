|
Mr. Jefferson P. Taylor
Aiken - Mr. Jefferson P. Taylor, 96, husband of the late Mrs. Edna M. Taylor, entered into rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosa Hall Harris and Hazel Minus.
Mr. Taylor was born in Gilbert Hollow, SC to the late Cleveland and Julia Leaphart Taylor. He proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II as a B-24 Bomber Aircraft Commander, completing 37 missions in the southwest Pacific area and earned the rank of Major. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force Active Reserves. He was a machinist, mechanic, and millwright for United Merchants and Manufacturing with 17 years of service followed by 25 years with Proctor and Gamble as a supervisor, project engineer and plant engineer. He was a member of the American Legion Post #77 and the Aiken Military Officers Association of America. Mr. Taylor enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Murray and he was a big baseball fan. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Graniteville, SC having served as Senior Warden three times and as a vestryman a total of 38 years.
Surviving are two sons: Robert E. Taylor, Sr. (Sandra), of Leesville, SC and Timothy C. Taylor (Carol), of Aiken, SC; a brother, Cleveland J. Taylor, of Gilbert, SC; six grandchildren: Robert E. Taylor, Jr, Chadwick B. Taylor (Sandra), Patrick Kyle Taylor (Amber), Abby Taylor Nichols (Phillip), Rev. Patrick John Taylor (Carissa), and Kelsey Caroline Taylor and eight great-grandchildren: Gavin Taylor, Cecilia Taylor, Shelby Taylor, Jacob Renken, Brielee Taylor, Preston Taylor, Makayla Nichols, and Makenna Nichols.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:30 in the funeral home chapel with The Rev. Doug Puckett and Rev. Patrick Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC with military honors accorded by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Graniteville, SC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020