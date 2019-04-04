Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery D. Frommer. View Sign

Jeffery D. Frommer

AIKEN - Jeffery D. Frommer, age 65, a lifelong resident of Aiken, S.C., entered into rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Jeff was born at the old Aiken County Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jackie Williams and a son of the late Paul R. and Ruth E. Frommer. Jeff was a graduate of St. Angela Academy. Jeff's early years were spent as a professional horseman, a skilled rider and top brood mare man. Jeff went on to have a successful career as Savannah River Site for 26 years until his retirement in 2008. Jeff devoted many years as an active volunteer and board member at Aiken Child Development Center (now Tri Development Center). He found great joy in his involvement with the Aiken Steeplechase Association where he volunteered in various capacities starting in 2004, became a member of the Board of Directors in 2009, and served as Vice President of the Board from 2014 until his passing.

Above all else, Jeff cherished his family. He never met a stranger and enjoyed a large and diverse circle of friends. He fully embraced life and will be remembered for his kind, caring and generous heart. Jeff was a consummate storyteller. His quick wit and infectious laugh were guaranteed to brighten your day.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Jackie, and his children, Lauren Frommer, Sara (Ashley) Wood, Keyna (George) Chapel and Greg Williams; three grandchildren, twins Peyton and Brooklynn Wood, and Madison Chapel, all of Aiken, SC; six siblings, Rick (Cheri) Frommer, Murrayville, GA, Suzanne Day, Atlanta, GA, Pat Fulmer, Nocona, TX, Pete (Amy) Frommer, Aiken, SC, Terry (Leo) Muniz, Aiken, SC, Tim Frommer, Aiken, SC; beloved father-in-law, Ernie Wolf; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug (Mary) Wolf, Barbara (Fred) Joyner, and Tim (Roben) Wolf, all of Aiken, SC; along with many nieces and nephews. Jeff also leaves behind his much-loved furry child, Snowballs.

Funeral services will be under the direction of George Funeral Home and at the family's request will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jeff to Friends of the Animal Shelter, FOTAS, PO Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29803

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Frommer family may be left by visiting



Jeffery D. FrommerAIKEN - Jeffery D. Frommer, age 65, a lifelong resident of Aiken, S.C., entered into rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019.Jeff was born at the old Aiken County Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jackie Williams and a son of the late Paul R. and Ruth E. Frommer. Jeff was a graduate of St. Angela Academy. Jeff's early years were spent as a professional horseman, a skilled rider and top brood mare man. Jeff went on to have a successful career as Savannah River Site for 26 years until his retirement in 2008. Jeff devoted many years as an active volunteer and board member at Aiken Child Development Center (now Tri Development Center). He found great joy in his involvement with the Aiken Steeplechase Association where he volunteered in various capacities starting in 2004, became a member of the Board of Directors in 2009, and served as Vice President of the Board from 2014 until his passing.Above all else, Jeff cherished his family. He never met a stranger and enjoyed a large and diverse circle of friends. He fully embraced life and will be remembered for his kind, caring and generous heart. Jeff was a consummate storyteller. His quick wit and infectious laugh were guaranteed to brighten your day.Jeff is survived by his wife, Jackie, and his children, Lauren Frommer, Sara (Ashley) Wood, Keyna (George) Chapel and Greg Williams; three grandchildren, twins Peyton and Brooklynn Wood, and Madison Chapel, all of Aiken, SC; six siblings, Rick (Cheri) Frommer, Murrayville, GA, Suzanne Day, Atlanta, GA, Pat Fulmer, Nocona, TX, Pete (Amy) Frommer, Aiken, SC, Terry (Leo) Muniz, Aiken, SC, Tim Frommer, Aiken, SC; beloved father-in-law, Ernie Wolf; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug (Mary) Wolf, Barbara (Fred) Joyner, and Tim (Roben) Wolf, all of Aiken, SC; along with many nieces and nephews. Jeff also leaves behind his much-loved furry child, Snowballs.Funeral services will be under the direction of George Funeral Home and at the family's request will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jeff to Friends of the Animal Shelter, FOTAS, PO Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29803The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Frommer family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Funeral Home George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 220-0728 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close