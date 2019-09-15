Jennifer Moore
AIKEN - Ms. Jennifer Moore, 67, formerly of 642 Saluda Street passed away September 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2PM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Welcome Travelers Baptist Church (Viewing 1PM-2PM). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Survivors include: a daughter, Yolanda Ann Gordon; son, Albert Cave, Jr.; mother, Mary Moore; sister, Lavoria Ann Moore. Friends may call the residence of her daughter, 525 McKenzie Dr., North Augusta, SC 29841 or Jackson-Brooks Funeral.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 15, 2019