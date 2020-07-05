1/1
Jeremy Blythe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy Blythe
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mr. Jeremy Julian Blythe, 34, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, Jeremy graduated from Midland Valley High School in 2003, where he played in the band. He was employed by FedEx. Jeremy had a great work ethic, enjoyed watching the DAWGS play and listening to music. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his daughter Juliette, who was his world.
In addition to his daughter, family members include his mother and step-father, Patricia and Carl Chesley, father, Ronnie Blythe and his longtime companion, Michelle, a sister, Abby Evans and her husband, Marty, an aunt who was more like a second mom, Catherine Old, cousins who were more like brothers, Justin Old and his wife, Sharon and Wesley and Zack Old, a nephew, Jared Evans and his FedEx family.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Mr. Gene Hollins will officiate.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. (www.heart.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Jeremy and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 5 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved