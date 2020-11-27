Jeremy Clinton Lawton

AIKEN - Jeremy Clinton Lawton, born November 12, 1986, died November 18, 2020 unexpectedly.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Beth, their children, Clayton, Sandra, Matthew, Ashlyn and Memphis; two brothers, Shane and David Scott, and his sister Starr. He was preceeded in death by his father Clayton Lee Lawton, mother Sandra Scott, and his paternal grandmother Jackie Wingate.

Jeremy was a father, son, brother, and great friend to many. He had a love for motorcycles from a very young age. He was very kindhearted, and he will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.

There will be a private service held for family only.



