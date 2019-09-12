Jerry W. "Bo" Key
Warrenville - Mr. Jerry W. "Bo" Key, 87, of Warrenville, SC, husband of sixty-six years to Nellie "Nell" Black Key, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the comfort of his home, under the care of Alliance Hospice.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late William Key and the late Viola Driggers Collins. A Korean War Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Savannah River Plant after thirty-three years of service. Bo was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading, fishing and working crossword puzzles. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include children and their spouses, Jerry Jr. "Butch" and Rosie Key, Trimble, MO, Russell Key, Gloverville, SC, Deborah Key, Burnettown, SC, Sharon and Tommy Wisham, Clearwater, SC and Carol and Wayne New, Burnettown, SC, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on (today) Friday, September 13, 2019, at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Jeffery Hicks will officiate. A private family interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Boys Town. (www.boystown.org)
