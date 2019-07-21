Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. Jerry Glenn Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Jerry Glenn Robinson

BREVARD, NC - The Reverend Jerry Glenn Robinson entered the Church Triumphant on July 15, 2019.

Born in Lincolnton, NC on December 17, 1935, he was the only child of Jesse Ramseur Robinson and Buna Keener Robinson.

Jerry entered Davidson College in 1953 and graduated in 1957. At the end of his junior year, he wed Judith Gail Chandler of Lincolnton, NC.

Upon graduation from Davidson, he was admitted to Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. In 1960 he received his Masters in Divinity and was ordained into the Presbyterian Church.

Reverend Robinson served the following churches: Edgefield Presbyterian, Edgefield SC 1960-1966. Johnston & Trenton Presbyterian Churches (in Edgefield County SC) 1962-1966, Clover First Presbyterian, Clover, SC 1966-1973, Aiken First Presbyterian, Aiken, SC 1973-1977, Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian, Brevard, NC 1977-1984, Clover Christian Fellowship, Clover, SC 1984-1989, Community Bible Church, Highlands, NC 1989-1993, Cleveland Presbyterian, Abingdon, VA 1993-1997 (interim pastor), Linwood Presbyterian, Gastonia, NC 1998-2011

Rev. Robinson is survived by Judith, his wife of 63 years; three sons: Jerry "Rob" (Lisa) Robinson of Brevard, Tim (Anna) Robinson of Brevard, and David (Melissa) Robinson of Pineville, NC, foster daughter Kathy Lynch Carlyle (Gail Johnson) of Aiken, SC; eight grandchildren: Amanda (Ricky) Lambert, Christopher (Haesook) Robinson, Nathan (Megan) Robinson, Jesse (Rachael) Robinson, Olivia (Dale) Shuler, Anna and Lily Robinson, and James Robinson Carlyle; six great-grandchildren: Easton Lambert, Jerin Robinson, Gracie, Cayden, and Logan Robinson, Hunter Shuler, and Lanndyn, Kate and Lily Carlyle.

A celebration of life will be held on August 10, 2019 at two o'clock pm at the Brevard Wesleyan Church, 583 N. Broad Street, Brevard NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Four Seasons Hospice of Hendersonville, 215 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792, or to Kingsbridge House, 10 Sugarloaf Rd., Brevard, NC 28712.

The Rev. Jerry Glenn RobinsonBREVARD, NC - The Reverend Jerry Glenn Robinson entered the Church Triumphant on July 15, 2019.Born in Lincolnton, NC on December 17, 1935, he was the only child of Jesse Ramseur Robinson and Buna Keener Robinson.Jerry entered Davidson College in 1953 and graduated in 1957. At the end of his junior year, he wed Judith Gail Chandler of Lincolnton, NC.Upon graduation from Davidson, he was admitted to Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. In 1960 he received his Masters in Divinity and was ordained into the Presbyterian Church.Reverend Robinson served the following churches: Edgefield Presbyterian, Edgefield SC 1960-1966. Johnston & Trenton Presbyterian Churches (in Edgefield County SC) 1962-1966, Clover First Presbyterian, Clover, SC 1966-1973, Aiken First Presbyterian, Aiken, SC 1973-1977, Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian, Brevard, NC 1977-1984, Clover Christian Fellowship, Clover, SC 1984-1989, Community Bible Church, Highlands, NC 1989-1993, Cleveland Presbyterian, Abingdon, VA 1993-1997 (interim pastor), Linwood Presbyterian, Gastonia, NC 1998-2011Rev. Robinson is survived by Judith, his wife of 63 years; three sons: Jerry "Rob" (Lisa) Robinson of Brevard, Tim (Anna) Robinson of Brevard, and David (Melissa) Robinson of Pineville, NC, foster daughter Kathy Lynch Carlyle (Gail Johnson) of Aiken, SC; eight grandchildren: Amanda (Ricky) Lambert, Christopher (Haesook) Robinson, Nathan (Megan) Robinson, Jesse (Rachael) Robinson, Olivia (Dale) Shuler, Anna and Lily Robinson, and James Robinson Carlyle; six great-grandchildren: Easton Lambert, Jerin Robinson, Gracie, Cayden, and Logan Robinson, Hunter Shuler, and Lanndyn, Kate and Lily Carlyle.A celebration of life will be held on August 10, 2019 at two o'clock pm at the Brevard Wesleyan Church, 583 N. Broad Street, Brevard NC.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Four Seasons Hospice of Hendersonville, 215 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792, or to Kingsbridge House, 10 Sugarloaf Rd., Brevard, NC 28712. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close