1/1
Jerry Mayson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Mayson
Graniteville - Mr. Jerry Tyrone Mayson, age 51, entered into rest on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at his home in Graniteville.
He is survived by his brothers, Terry Mayson, Tyrone (Denise) Mayson, Jamie (Michelle) Mayson, Chris (Denise) Mayson, Johnny Mayson, Dale (Stacy) Mayson, Jimmie (Tammy) Hardee, Rev. Eddie (Carol) Hardee; sisters, Sarah "Bunkie" Plaster, Connie Thurmond, Kristie (Travis) Turner; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Tyrone Mayson; mother, Rose Hutto Maddox; stepmother, Judy M. Mayson; brother, Andrew "Clyde" Mayson; and sister, Angie Hardee.
Mr. Mayson was a very simple man who was loved by his family and is now in the presence of the Lord. He will be missed by all whose lives he impacted.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday September 26th, 2020 at 1pm at Langley Church of God with Pastor Eddie Hardee officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Aiken. The family will receive friends on Friday evening September 25th, 2020 from 6-8pm at the church. Pallbearers will be: Bubba Moyer, Donald Keenan, Joey Beard, Jamie Jude Mayson, Jim Hardee and Richard Dyches.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Langley Church of God at 2444 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Graniteville, SC 29829 in Memory of Mr. Jerry Mayson. Friends and family may gather at the home of Mr. Christopher Mayson: 209 Pineland Drive. Beech Island, SC 29842. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visitthe guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Langley Church of God
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Langley Church of God
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Interment
Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved