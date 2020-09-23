Jerry Mayson
Graniteville - Mr. Jerry Tyrone Mayson, age 51, entered into rest on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at his home in Graniteville.
He is survived by his brothers, Terry Mayson, Tyrone (Denise) Mayson, Jamie (Michelle) Mayson, Chris (Denise) Mayson, Johnny Mayson, Dale (Stacy) Mayson, Jimmie (Tammy) Hardee, Rev. Eddie (Carol) Hardee; sisters, Sarah "Bunkie" Plaster, Connie Thurmond, Kristie (Travis) Turner; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Tyrone Mayson; mother, Rose Hutto Maddox; stepmother, Judy M. Mayson; brother, Andrew "Clyde" Mayson; and sister, Angie Hardee.
Mr. Mayson was a very simple man who was loved by his family and is now in the presence of the Lord. He will be missed by all whose lives he impacted.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday September 26th, 2020 at 1pm at Langley Church of God with Pastor Eddie Hardee officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Aiken. The family will receive friends on Friday evening September 25th, 2020 from 6-8pm at the church. Pallbearers will be: Bubba Moyer, Donald Keenan, Joey Beard, Jamie Jude Mayson, Jim Hardee and Richard Dyches.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Langley Church of God at 2444 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Graniteville, SC 29829 in Memory of Mr. Jerry Mayson. Friends and family may gather at the home of Mr. Christopher Mayson: 209 Pineland Drive. Beech Island, SC 29842. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visitthe guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com