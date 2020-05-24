Jerry Sharpton
Jerry Sharpton
Aiken - Mr. Jerry M. Sharpton, age 76, beloved husband to Mrs. Betty Joan Ray Sharpton, entered into rest on Tuesday April 28th, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Jeremy (Martha "Mo") Sharpton; sister; Hazel (Jim) Bryant; and two grandchildren, Trucker and Eva Sharpton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Ruby Green Sharpton.
Mr. Sharpton was of the Catholic Faith and was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army. He will be missed by many.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday May 25th, 2020 at 1pm at Vaucluse Cemetery in Vaucluse SC. The interment will immediately follow. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 24 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Vaucluse Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
