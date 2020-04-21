|
Jesse "Fish Hawk" Ferguerson
Langley - Mr. Jesse "Fish Hawk" Ferguerson, 66, of Langley, SC, husband of Stephanie Morris Ferguerson, entered into rest on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Edgefield County, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, all of his life, he was a son of the late Jessie and Hattie Davis Ferguerson. Jesse along with his wife Stephanie, owned and operated, Sunflower Seafood and Produce. Fish Hawk was very proud of his Cherokee heritage. He was a member of the Rocky Swamp Indian Ministries. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to pow wows. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with is nephew, Pashawn Clemmons.
In addition to his wife, parents and nephew, family members include siblings, Ann Maroney, Clearwater, SC, Carrie Clemmons, Bath, SC, Jimmy Ferqueron, Bath, SC, Cherry McCall, Ridge Spring, SC, the late Bonnie Bryant and the late Tony Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family has asked that memorials be made to the Aiken County Shrine Club in memory of Tony Mitchell.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020