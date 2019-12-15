|
Jesse 'Dave' Hudson
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mr. Jesse "Dave" Hudson age 82 will be held Monday December 16, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Graniteville Cemetery. Mr. Hudson entered into rest Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. He was born in Ridgeland, SC and had made Aiken his home for the past 30 years. Mr. Hudson was a 1955 graduate of Beaufort High School, Beaufort, SC and went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in Athens, GA with a BS degree majoring in Business Administration. Mr. Hudson retired in 1989 after 20 years of service with Westinghouse as a Human Resource Manager. His job at Westinghouse took him to various locations throughout the U.S. After retirement Mr. Hudson started the Hudson Auction and Antiques on Hwy Number 1 outside of Aiken. During that time Mr. Hudson worked at the Phelon plant in Aiken as a Manager in their Human Resource Department. He sold the Auction Barn in 2006 to enjoy his retirement. Mr. Hudson was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years Mrs. Elizabeth Jennings Hudson of Aiken; one son, Mark (Kathleen) Hudson, Kitchings Mill, SC; three daughters, Cathy Lockhart, Milledgeville, GA, Theresa Rowland, Louisville, GA, Christina (Clark) Morris, Windermere, FL; Eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mr. Hudson was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Stewart, Rose Russell. A visitation with the family will take place following the service at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (188 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801.
