Jesse Lee KentNew Ellenton - JESSIE LEE KENT, 46, beloved husband of Julie Campbell-Kent, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.Born in Augusta, GA, Jessie was a son of Deborah Hayes Todd and Melton Kent, Sr. He grew up in Blythe, GA. He was a former deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He currently was the facilities manager at Serenity Behavioral Health in Augusta. Jessie was a first responder with the New Ellenton Fire Department. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping.Surviving are his wife, Julie; children, Navaeh Allen, Alexander Kent, Livvy Kent, Michael Brown; mother, Deborah Todd (Ron Gardner), New Ellenton; father, Melton Kent, Sr. (Brenda), Blythe, SC; brothers, Melton Kent, Jr. (Laurie), Dublin, GA, David Rabun (Christina), Las Vegas, NV; mother-in-law, Jane Campbell, New Ellenton; a number of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, May 31st from 4 until 6 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Please observe social distancing.A graveside service will be Monday morning, June 1st at 11 o'clock in Southlawn Cemetery.