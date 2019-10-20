Jesse S. Cook
NEW ELLENTON - Funeral Services for Mr. Jesse S. Cook, 86, who entered into rest October 18, 2019, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 1 o'clock from the Matlock Baptist Church. Reverend Dale Reeves officiating. Interment in Southlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Cook was a native of Casar, North Carolina, having made the New Ellenton area his home for the past 65 years. He was a member of Matlock Baptist Church and the Aiken Masonic Lodge. Mr. Cook retired from E.I. DuPont Company and Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site. He was predeceased by his wives, Ruth Walker Cook and Elvira (Vi) Hamilton Cook.
Survivors include four daughters, Karen (Bill) Eaves, Terry (Gary) Hanna and Peggy Eaves all of Aiken, Pamela (Tommy) Braswell, New Ellenton; a stepdaughter, Gail (Keith) Ussery, Aiken; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; three brothers, C.M. Cook and Bill Cook both of Florida and Gene Cook, St. Matthews, SC; a sister, Polly Sansom, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Jason Britt, Daniel Braswell, John Braswell and William Eaves.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 7444, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2019