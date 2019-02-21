Jesse Scott Jr.

Jesse Scott Jr.
Warrenville - Age 93, entered into eternal rest on Tue., Feb. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held on today at 11AM at St. Phillip Baptist Church (51 St. Philip Rd.), Beech Island with Rev. Eric T. Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Glover Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10AM until the hour of service. Miller's Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St. SE, Aiken - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 21, 2019
