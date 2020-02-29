Home

JESSICA PRUIETT Obituary
Jessica Gale Bruno Pruiett
AIKEN - JESSICA GAIL BRUNO PRUIETT, 47, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at AU Medical Center, Augusta, GA.
Jessica grew up in Louisville, KY and Havelock, NC. She graduated from Havelock High School, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the National Honors Society, played on the school tennis team and played flute and piccolo in the school band. She attended Atlantic Christian College and graduated from U.D.S. School of Ultra Sonography. She was a sonographer with Advanced Diagnostics in Columbia, SC.
Survivors include her son, Austin Pruiett (Cynthia), Aiken, daughter, Lexi Pruiett, Aiken; mother, Robin Rusch, Morehead City, NC; father, Randy Bruno (Teresa), Hot Springs, AR; husband, Kevin Tripp, Aiken; half-sister, Miranda Edwards, Greenville, NC; half-brothers, Talon Rusch, Louisville, KY, Adrian Rusch, Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Bruno and maternal grandparents, Joyce Gaye Price and James Bannister Price.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening, February 29th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Rd., Aiken, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 11, 2020
