Jessie Lee Kent
NEW ELLENTON - JESSIE LEE KENT, 46, beloved husband of Julie Campbell-Kent, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
Plans will be announced by SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC.
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 29, 2020.