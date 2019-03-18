Jessie M. Walker
BEECH ISLAND - Ms. Jessie M. Walker, 70, of 630 Old Trail Rd, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS
FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 18, 2019