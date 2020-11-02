Jessie Mae Chandler Cook

TRENTON - Jessie Mae Chandler Cook, age 69, entered into eternal rest on Friday October 30, 2020 in her home. Family and friends are welcome to attend a viewing at Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 on Tuesday from 4-6 PM. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will be held at Ocean Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cook, Mother and Father, Westley and Ella Mae Chandler, three brothers, James, Willie Lee, and Larry Chandler, while leaving to cherish her memories: three brothers Jimmy, Carl, and John Henry Chandler and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Family and friends are welcome for brief visits at the home, 1145 Springfield Church Rd. Trenton, SC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store