Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewell Elizabeth Camp. View Sign

Jewell Elizabeth Camp

AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Ms. Jewell Elizabeth Camp age 80 will be held 12:00 noon Saturday March 23, 2019 at Mercy Church of God with Pastor Kenny Murphy and Pastor Tod Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Park. Jewell entered into eternal rest Monday March 18, 2019 at Anchor Rehab Aiken. She was the daughter of the late Rev. J.B. Camp and the late Milda Edwardson Camp. She was a native of Seattle, Washington and had made Aiken her home for the past 44 years. As a child of a Church of God minister, she has lived all over. Jewell retired in 2000 after 20 years of service to ASCO (Thermo-Disc) as a production operator. She was an active member of Mercy Church of God where she attended the New Fire Class. Jewell loved to travel and attend family gatherings. Fishing and swimming was an activity she enjoyed as well as going to Myrtle Beach with her friends. She will be sorely missed by every one that knew her and always remember her for her vibrant personality. Survivors include two sister-in-laws, Esther Camp, Aiken, Verna Camp (Merlin-Dec.) Hoyt, Aiken; nieces, Sylvia Davis, Aiken, Pat (Jim) Hopkins, Aiken, Janie (Kenneth Dec.) Bruce, Anderson, Merlita Shorey, Groveland, Florida; nephews, Joe B. (Debbie) Camp, Spartanburg, Joe A. (Joy) Camp, Aiken. Jewell was predeceased by her brothers, Earl Joseph Camp and Harold Franklin Camp. Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Barron, Steve Mills, Jamie Camp, David Christmas, Tony Richard, and Cody Barron, Kenny Antonich, and Tanner Hay. Honorary pallbearers will be the New Fire Sunday School Class of Mercy Church. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 am at the church until time of services. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

www.colefuneralhomeinc.com



Jewell Elizabeth CampAIKEN - A celebration of life service for Ms. Jewell Elizabeth Camp age 80 will be held 12:00 noon Saturday March 23, 2019 at Mercy Church of God with Pastor Kenny Murphy and Pastor Tod Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Park. Jewell entered into eternal rest Monday March 18, 2019 at Anchor Rehab Aiken. She was the daughter of the late Rev. J.B. Camp and the late Milda Edwardson Camp. She was a native of Seattle, Washington and had made Aiken her home for the past 44 years. As a child of a Church of God minister, she has lived all over. Jewell retired in 2000 after 20 years of service to ASCO (Thermo-Disc) as a production operator. She was an active member of Mercy Church of God where she attended the New Fire Class. Jewell loved to travel and attend family gatherings. Fishing and swimming was an activity she enjoyed as well as going to Myrtle Beach with her friends. She will be sorely missed by every one that knew her and always remember her for her vibrant personality. Survivors include two sister-in-laws, Esther Camp, Aiken, Verna Camp (Merlin-Dec.) Hoyt, Aiken; nieces, Sylvia Davis, Aiken, Pat (Jim) Hopkins, Aiken, Janie (Kenneth Dec.) Bruce, Anderson, Merlita Shorey, Groveland, Florida; nephews, Joe B. (Debbie) Camp, Spartanburg, Joe A. (Joy) Camp, Aiken. Jewell was predeceased by her brothers, Earl Joseph Camp and Harold Franklin Camp. Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Barron, Steve Mills, Jamie Camp, David Christmas, Tony Richard, and Cody Barron, Kenny Antonich, and Tanner Hay. Honorary pallbearers will be the New Fire Sunday School Class of Mercy Church. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 am at the church until time of services. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at: Funeral Home Cole Funeral Home

1544 University Pkwy

Aiken , SC 29801

803-648-7175 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close